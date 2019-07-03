The baggy Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt Princess Diana wore to discourage media interest in her exercise routine is for sale.

Boston-based RR Auction says the dark blue cotton-polyester sweatshirt that was a gift from airline founder Richard Branson is expected to get more than $5000 during the online auction.

The garment features the airline's 'flying lady' logo with the words "Fly Atlantic" in white.

This undated photo released Monday, July 1, 2019, by RR Auction shows Princess Diana's sweatshirt, to be auctioned through July 10, by the Boston-based auction firm. Photo / Getty images

It is being sold by Jenni Rivett, Diana's longtime personal trainer. Diana gave Rivett several sweatshirts months before her August 1997 death.

In a letter that comes with the shirt, Rivett writes that Diana thought there were more pressing issues in the world to worry about, so wearing the same thing to every session would be "a good way to stop the media frenzy."

Last month three of Princess Diana's iconic day dresses sold at a London auction for over $400,000.

The first was a peach suit designed by Catherine Walker. Diana wore it during the President of the Republic of Turkey's state visit in 1988.

It sold for $175,000.

Princess Diana during the President of the Republic of Turkey, Kenan Evren's state visit to England. Photo / Getty Images

The second outfit was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and was worn on a visit to Bahrain with Prince Charles in 1986. It sold for almost $200,000.

Diana, Princess Of Wales wearing a dress designed by the Emanuels. Photo / Getty Images

The third was a red suit by Jasper Conran. Princess Diana wore it when she christened the cruise liner Royal Princess in 1984. It sold for close to $117,000.