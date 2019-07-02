The Duchess of Cambridge has wowed crowds at Wimbledon where she made an appearance at day two to sit courtside with British player Katie Boulter.

Kate appeared alone at the event. Last year she attended with her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Wearing a white dress cinched at the waist and a pair of classic Ray Bans, she sat with Boulter to watch British player Harriet Dart take on American Christina McHale on court 14, outside the royal enclosure.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge smiles as she takes her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Photo / AP

She then made her way to the practice courts to watch British number one Johanna Konta prepare for her first hit out. The duchess chatted with Andy Murray and finalists at the Lawn Tennis Association awards, which recognises volunteers for the sport.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, touches the hair of another spectator as she sits in Court One to watch Britain's Johanna Konta play Romania's Ana Bogdan. Photo / AP

The duchess then dropped in to the royal box to see Germany's Tatjana Maria playing against Germany's Angelique Kerber where she could be seen laughing and chatting with Wimbledon Chairman Philip Brook.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge takes her seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Photo / AP

The Duchess of Cambridge is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Last year, she laughed and chatted courtside with Meghan Markle, but the Duchess of Sussex has been missing from the tournament so far.

Last Saturday, Meghan made a surprise appearance at a major league baseball game in London where she received a New York Yankees shirt for her new baby boy.

Archie Harrison will be christened in a private ceremony on Saturday with speculation Serena Williams could be named godmother.