You've likely heard the old "put your keys in the bowl" cliché. Today, swingers have social media and the internet on their side. But does this make swinging easier? Lee Suckling explains.

There's something terribly 1970s about the concept of swinging. We all imagine shag carpets, dodgy mustaches, psychedelic drugs, and Barry White playing on the hi-fi.

Are swingers alive and well in the 21st century, given that we have loads of conversations these days about non-monogamy? I've written about sex parties, throuples, and monogamish-ness before.

Swinging can fall into any of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: