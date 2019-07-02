An engaged couple have warmed hearts around the globe after holding their wedding in hospital so the groom's 100-year-old grandmother could attend.

Sky Howard and Clay Cameron met on New Year's Eve in 2015 and fell in love before coming up with the idea to tie the knot on December 31, 2019.

The duo had been discussing their upcoming nuptials with Cameron's grandmother Charlotte Bussard, who was buzzing about the big day.

But just six months before the couple were set to get married, their beloved granny was hospitalised and was told she couldn't attend the wedding due to health issues.

"My grandma had gotten pretty bad, pretty quick. We were all thinking within a few days, that would be the end," Clay told Fox News, adding that she had even stopped eating and drinking.

"We had been talking to her about it for six months, so we decided we better pull something together."

The couple wanted to keep their New Year's Eve wedding plans, but they quickly whipped up a special idea to host a special wedding ceremony in hospital so Bussard could witness the event.

In the space of two days, Cameron and Howard organised their outfits.

The couple wanted to create a special wedding ceremony for Bussard to witness. Photo / Amy Taylor, A Taylored Image

"We kept it small and intimate. We didn't want to bombard Granny with a bunch of people," she said.

"I sent a message to Amy Taylor, the photographer from A Taylored Image, who is a good friend, and said, 'This is last-minute. We're thinking tomorrow. Can you be there?'"

Two days later, on May 29, Howard put on her wedding dress, and Cameron his suit and cowboy hat and strolled down the hospital corridor to give granny the surprise of her life.

Sky came up with the idea for the early ceremony, and Clay said they were able to throw it together in just a few days. Photo / Amy Taylor, A Taylored Image

Charlotte Bussard, 100, holds hands with her grandson, Clay Cameron, and his soon-to-be wife, Sky Howard. Photo / Amy Taylor, A Taylored Image

"They told her something was going to be happening, they didn't tell her what," Sky told Yahoo Lifestyle, adding that Bussard got dressed up for the occasion with the help of hospital staff.

"My grandmother has always liked dressing up, and seeing everybody dressing up," Cameron told Fox News.

"That day, she was up and listening and surprised. Smiling the whole time. She was just tickled."

Following the wedding Bussard's health improved, with the 100-year-old being released from hospital and into a nursing home.

The centenarian is now eating, drinking and walking around with a smile on her face.

"If she still around, she's absolutely coming [to the New Year's Eve wedding]."