Maybe it's time I took up smoking again. I could do with the company and you're never alone with a packet of 20 – party at mine if it's a packet of 25. Actually the last cigarettes I bought in my long, distinguished career as a smoker were Marlboro Lights in packets of 25. God, they looked good. White packet, white filter. It made the cigarettes seem pale and thin. I was smoking little effigies of myself. Those were the days; then I gave up cigarettes, took up biscuits, and got fat. Smoking causes minor health risks but it's wildly

