Australian comedian Celeste Barber is heading to New Zealand on a stand-up tour.

The Instagram parody star is bringing her new "raw, intimate and self-deprecating" stand-up comedy show - Celeste Barber: Challenge Accepted - to Auckland and Wellington.

Barber has amassed a following of more than 5 million on Instagram by recreating celebrity photos.

In 2018 Vogue magazine crowned her the "funniest woman on Instagram" and her famous followers include Gwyneth Paltrow, Dawn French, Amy Schumer, Ashton Kutcher, Tiffany Haddish, Cindy Crawford and Kris Jenner.

Advertisement

Her live stand-up show will feature the "stories and mishaps behind some of her most famous images, her new relationship with celebrities, fans and stalkers, and comments that get under her skin."

Barber will perform at Auckland's Bruce Mason Centre on September 20, and The Opera House in Wellington on September 21.