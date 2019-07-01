Beck Vass recalls a particularly tough public meltdown with her little boy. And the surprising kindness of strangers.

My kid just had a meltdown so horrific that three different people stopped to offer their support. We'd had a big day but you know it's really bad when people just want to help you.

Our boy, 4, has started exhibiting rage when he doesn't get his way. He's been waking up in the morning literally doing somersaults on the couch. It's all quite bizarre – really hyper behaviour which seemingly comes out of nowhere.

The only thing I can think of

