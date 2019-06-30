As society has railed against fat-shaming, misogyny, racism, homophobia, and other forms of bigotry, it has remained okay to hate short people, writes Lee Suckling.

"I find little people to be untrustworthy." Meryl Streep's scathing take-down of Reece Witherspoon in the new Big Little Lies hits shorter people where it hurts.

Played for shock value, this savage insult by a batty and unhinged matriarch is something short people actually live with.

As society has railed against fat-shaming, misogyny, racism, homophobia, and other forms of bigotry, it has remained okay to hate short people. Napoleon or Putin jokes can be made

