The adorable moment a police officer in Orlando, Florida, "pulled over" his baby daughter has gone viral.

In a tweet, Orlando Police explained how officer Alex Kipp was arriving home from work when he pulled over baby Talynn, after he caught her driving on the road side of the road.

OPD Officer Alex Kipp was returning home from work when he pulled over his daughter Talynn for driving on the wrong side of the road. When asked for her license, registration, and proof of insurance, Talynn laughed at Officer Kipp and was subsequently let go with just a warning. pic.twitter.com/CIjyEhv02c — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 25, 2019

Talynn was driving along her plastic red toy car.

"When asked for her license, registration, and proof of insurance, Talynn laughed at Officer Kipp and was subsequently let go with just a warning," police added.

Advertisement

The heartwarming video has been liked more than 11,000 times on Twitter.

"That vehicle is not street legal," one Twitter user commented.

"Blondes always get away with everything," someone else said.