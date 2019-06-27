When you think of senior living communities, most people would envision relaxation and winding down during the later years of life.

But for one nursing home, they've taken later-life living to the extreme after creating a thrill-seeking waterslide for its elderly residents who want to let their hair down.

Staff at the Oaks at Northpointe nursing home in Ohio decided to make a fully-fledged Slip 'N Slide' in honour of Senior Health and Wellness Day.

For 94-year-old Millie, this was an event she was never going to turn down.

Dressed in sock-feet and sitting on a bright yellow inflatable duck, 94-year-old Millie was caught on camera zooming down the waterslide.

As she comes skidding to a stop, she laughs and grins. The slip 'n slide was actually Millie's idea in the first place; just another in a series of many she's had since her time at NorthPointe.

Millie's antics have since gone viral with more than six million people viewing her thrill-seeking adventure.

"Millie has lived with us for going on two years in July, and she's very adventurous," Jackie Altier, Executive Director at The Oaks at NorthPointe said.

"She's always looking for opportunities to get outdoors and try new things. She's the reason we went sledding this past winter. She kept asking us to take her further and further up the hill! She is truly a resident leader. She was the first person down the slip 'n slide, and she ended up going three times!"

At Trilogy Senior Living Communities, employees are empowered to grant the wishes of the people they serve. From a trip across the lawn on a slip 'n slide to one up into the clouds on a hot air balloon, no request is too large, or to small, to be granted.

"The opportunity to be part of an experience where a resident is laughing and smiling keeps me going.

"I have worked for Trilogy for six years, and it always makes me happy to see people love where they live and who they live with."

When told that she was famous, Millie simply giggled.

But Millie's adventurous days are far from over.

She is still planning new adventures, with bungee jumping next on her list.