How have I lost 6kg? By going to bed hungry. I know it's not what any of us wants to hear, writes Robert Crampton.

Ive lost a stone (6.35kg) in the past seven weeks. Fourteen pounds, two pounds (0.9kg) a week, steady as she goes. It can be done, readers, but I ain't about to tell you it's been easy. Not once you're over 50 and your body decides you're a waste of food and you're not far off taking the long self-sacrificial trudge into the snow like an Inuit. Or, at the other end of the globe, Captain Oates.

