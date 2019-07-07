Eau de Vie 1 Malthouse Lane, Melbourne

The view:

Making your way through Melbourne's iconic laneways, you'll be treated to a colourful array of street art as your approach this hidden bar, which is identifiable only by a Victorian streetlamp hanging above the door. Inside you'll be transported to a world of intimate art deco luxury.

The vibe:

We arrived late on a Sunday afternoon as part of a Drinking History Tour, booked through Airbnb Experiences. Our party of four was whisked to a leather-lined booth and presented with special menus, featuring three of the bar's signature cocktails.

The chat:

A dapper bartender was quickly at our service to talk us through our options, including the different types of alcohol that could be used in each cocktail. You can opt for dark rum, scotch or two types of vodka for your espresso zabaione, for example.

The menu:

As part of our tour, we were offered a special menu (at a special price) including the bar's infamous Espresso Zabaione, which is a bit like a cross between an espresso martini and an affogato. The other options were a Yuzu Mule and a Honey Buttered Old Fashioned. We didn't have time for snacks but our charming guide Karina assured us the kitchen here is excellent and the five-course degustation – which is paired with cocktails – is well worth a return visit.

The Espresso Zabione - your choice of vodka, rum or whisky, stirred with coffee and maple syrup with a saffron & vanilla mousse layered on top then chilled with liquid nitrogen. Photo / Facebook

The expectation:

Even after the detailed description from our bartender, I wasn't expecting the decadent concoction that arrived before us. As he poured liquid nitrogen over the sweet zabaione – creating a creamy frozen crust to the espresso below – it was hard not to be impressed.

The reality:

After seven years of serving some of Melbourne's best (and most Instagrammable) cocktails, Eau de Vie is no longer the inside secret it once was but is every bit deserving of its sterling reputation. In a city overrun with polished concrete and upcycled wood, Eau de Vie offers a luxe reprieve and a very warm welcome.