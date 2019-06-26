A heartbreaking photo of a loyal dog waiting beside his owner's empty hospital bed, unaware that he had passed away, went viral as rescue shelters scrambled to find him a new home.

Thankfully the 3-year-old dog named Moose has found a new home in New Jersey.

"Moose has been adopted by a wonderful family who will care for and love him for the rest of his life!" Eleventh Hour Rescue posted on Facebook, just five days after they shared Moose's moving story.

"Here is Moose pictured with his new human siblings (Mom & Dad were a bit camera shy). Thank you again to everyone who shared his story!"

Moose and his new owners. Photo / Facebook

The post explained that Moose was first found tied to a railroad sign in front of an animal shelter in Georgia, in August 2017. The pup was then taken to Eleventh Hour Rescue.

"And then one day, his 'dad' discovered him and they fell in love," the shelter revealed.

After his beloved owner's passing, Moose returned to the shelter and the rescue shelter shared his story to Facebook.

The story and emotional photo went viral and Moose was quickly re-adopted.

Now, this sweet dog has found a new forever home. Photo / Facebook

"They were one of the first applications we received on Moose," Linda Barisha, a volunteer at Eleventh Hour said about the family.

The volunteer also revealed that hundreds of people, as far away as Australia, inquired about adopting Moose.

"So many dogs are euthanised that need a home every day that are perfectly wonderful dogs," Barisha added. "What I hope is that it brings awareness to rescues and people will commit to adopting, and not shopping."