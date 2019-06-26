Ten years ago, their parents gave them a $100,000 early inheritance to help them start their lives - now they have asked for it back.

A user named NeededtoNC took to mumsnet.com, a discussion forum for advice and information, on Tuesday reaching out for how to handle the unexpected request.

The daughter revealed in a post that she and her brother have been asked to give the inheritance back that she used to buy a house with a mortgage.

Her parent's reasoning was that they decided they want to buy a summer home abroad.

Advertisement

The Mumsnet user explained that her brother is in a position to give the money back because he is well off, but she can barely keep up with the mortgage of the house.

NeededtoNC reveals that her parents are completely aware that if she was to give them the money back she would have no option but to sell her house. Their compromise was to help her pay rent.

"My parents are aware of this and have said that if I need help to pay rent, they'll give it to me. But they want the lump sum in order to buy their holiday home," NeededtoNC shared.

At the end of the post the daughter reaches out for advice to ask if she is being unreasonable to not give the money back.

The topic has created much discussion on Mumsnet with more than 530 replies to her bizarre situation.

One user named Serenity45 responded saying "It was a gift and you have used it! If it was for something urgent or lifesaving maybe a different matter, but a holiday home hmm."

Another said "That's so mean of your parents! You don't give a gift then ask for it back.

I have grown up children and what I give them is non-returnable. If it causes a falling out then too bad."

NeededtoNC continued to share developments of the situation saying that she doesn't want to fall out with her family but it is heading that way.

She also revealed that her brother immediately agreed to give the money back, putting her in an awkward position.

Many other Mumsnet users responded to NeededtoNC telling her that it is not unreasonable to not give the money back and in fact, she shouldn't.

Majority of the advice given to the stressed daughter is that she should risk losing her relationship with her parents as they are asking money for an unnecessary request and if it was for health reasons it would be a different story.