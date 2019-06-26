Some plump for a supermarket bottle of claret or a scented candle. Some club together with other parents, pooling their gratitude before showing it in the form of an Amazon gift card.

But if you're the future King and Queen, it seems you go further when choosing a gift for your child's teacher. A lot further: you set them up with their future husband.

That's one theory about what might have happened anyway, as it has been announced that Thomas van Straubenzee, a lifelong friend of the Duke of Cambridge, is engaged to Lucy Lanigan-O'Keeffe, a teacher who works at Thomas's Battersea – the prep school attended by Prince George.

William and Kate reportedly played matchmaker for the prince's best friend and George's teacher. Photo / Getty Images.

Van Straubenzee, a 36-year-old estate agent, was previously married to the Duke of Northumberland's daughter, Lady Melissa Percy.

They divorced in March 2016 on the grounds of his "unreasonable behaviour". Lanigan-O'Keeffe, meanwhile, is from Co Kilkenny, Ireland. At just 31, she is the assistant head at Thomas's Clapham, but also leads mindfulness classes at its sister branch in Battersea.

Van Straubenzee and Prince William go way back. He and his brothers attended Ludgrove School in Berkshire with William and Prince Harry, and he accompanied the former on his first solo royal tour to New Zealand in 2005.

Van Straubenzee was previously married to pro tennis player Lady Melissa Percy, but the couple divorced in 2016 after three years of marriage. Photo / Getty Images.

He was an usher at the royal wedding six years later, and is godfather to Princess Charlotte, who will start at Thomas's in September. She, with Prince George, could play a role at the van Straubenzee wedding.

It has not been made public who introduced the happy couple, but it seems a fairly safe guess that the mysterious matchmaker's name rhymes with "The Nuke of Dan's fridge". (Or Nukess).

Could this now become a trend, like so many other things the Cambridges do? We civilians must be prepared. So what are the rules of setting your children's teachers up with your friends? Before the end of term, read and heed – future happinesses may depend on it.