Having trouble choosing your bridesmaids? Make like this American bride, and pick them all.

Casme Carter from New Orleans enlisted 34 of her closest friends and family to join her as bridesmaids on her big day.

"Every lady was handpicked," Carter told CNN. "I travelled for 18 years as a singer and made incredible friends along the way. I felt so loved and blessed to have them by my side."

The bride split her bridesmaids into different group chats so they wouldn't find out. Photo / Getty Images.

"I wanted them all to experience the love that they've seen that I've been praying for and wanting. I wanted them to witness it first hand."

To ensure her bridesmaids still felt special the bride didn't tell them how many she'd chosen, and kept it a secret until the big day by dividing them into different group chats.

To keep it simple, the bridesmaids were told to forgo traditional gowns and just bring "neutral beach dresses, and bring some bathing suits and khakis."

"I wanted to keep it simple and affordable," Carter told CNN.

"I told them that not to give me gifts and that them being there for me was the best present I could receive."

She did originally choose 50 women to be her bridesmaids, but some reportedly couldn't make it due to myriad reasons, from family commitments to an Army deployment.