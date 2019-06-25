There's a lot of etiquette to remember when meeting the Queen — do I bow or curtsy? Do I introduce myself or wait for Her Majesty to speak first?

It may not be in the official rule book, but we'd hazard a guess that "entangling Queen Elizabeth II in your scarf" is definitely a no-no.

Actress Gillian Anderson, left, watches as a scarf blows into Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during the Royal Windsor Cup at the Guards Polo Club, in Windsor Great Park, Egham, Surrey. Photo / AP

That's exactly what happened to one poor woman during the Royal Windsor Cup at the Guards Polo Club over the weekend.

Hilarious photos show the horrified woman trying her best to rescue her long black scarf as it gets caught on the front of the Queen's outfit.

Even better: The X Files and Sex Education actress Gillian Anderson standing just a couple of feet away, unable to hide her shock at the royal faux pas unfolding right in front of her:

God save the Queen.

And I hope Elizabeth II is ok, too. #GillianAnderson pic.twitter.com/YDtrkBN6KV — MelT (@DrDuchovny) June 23, 2019

It's unclear whether the Queen ever noticed what had happened — other pictures from the event show the 93-year-old Monarch smiling happily.

Queen Elizabeth II and Gillian Anderson attend The Royal Windsor Cup Final at Guards Polo Club. Photo / Getty Images

It was yet another public appearance in recent days for Queen Elizabeth, who had earlier attended the Ascot Races every day last week. She shows no signs of slowing down, as her relentless work schedule proves — last year she attended more official engagements than grandsons Prince Harry and Prince William.