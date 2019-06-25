A US Woman had a 27-minute encounter with death - and she claims to have seen heaven.

Tina Hines, who had always been healthy and fit, collapsed to the ground before heading on a hike with her husband Brian in Phoenix, Arizona last February.

Tina had always been healthy, until she suddenly collapsed in February 2018 and had to be resuscitated six times. Photo / Facebook

The mother-of-four had to be resuscitated six times by paramedics before being successfully brought back to life. During this time Hines was dead for a collective 27-minutes, she and her family told AZFamily.com

At the hospital, Hines was intubated and unable to speak, but as soon as she awoke, she gestured for a pen and paper. She managed to scribble "it's real" on a piece of paper, which she claims is a reference that heaven is a real place.

Advertisement

Hines scribbled "it's real" moments after waking up. Photo / Instagram

When asked by her confused family what she had attempted to write, Hines nodded her head towards the sky.

She also claims to have seen the figure of Jesus standing in front of pearly gates with a bright light behind him.

She later revealed to AZfamily.com "It was so real, the colours were so vibrant."

Hines's niece, Madie Johnson took to Instagram last week to share her aunty's apparent spiritual encounter.

Her niece wrote on Instagram that "Her story is too real not to share and has given me a stronger confidence in a faith that so often goes unseen."

"It has given me a tangibleness to an eternal hope that is not too far away."