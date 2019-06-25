When two great things join together, should one expect something twice as good? Cadbury has merged two legendary Kiwi chocolates - Pineapple Lumps and Perky Nana in an interesting new creation: Perky Nana Lumps.

A common request made by Kiwis on their OEs, there's really no denying the Pineapple Lump is a bit of a Kiwi icon. So will merging it with another confectionery favourite make it better - or worse? We rounded up some taste testers to decide.

The test:

First test team: Mitch Powell, Rachel Bache

Powell began by making it clear he loves Pineapple Lumps. He was immediately skeptical about the new creation, certain it could only ruin his favourite treat.

Advertisement

At a glance Powell said: "It looks like a Pineapple Lump."

Bache was quick to ask the most important question - does it taste like one?

Powell responded with a firm "no".

But after a bit of chewing Powell's impression changed and he admitted he was a bit confused.

"It doesn't taste like a Perky Nana. It definitely tastes better than a Perky Nana but does it taste as good as a Pineapple Lump?"

Several pensive chews later, Powell declared, "I'm a fan! They've swayed me."

The Herald got a first taste of the Pineapple Lump and Perky Nana block mashup. Photo / NZ Herald

Bache's first bite comments were similar to Powell's, "All I can taste is Perky Nana and I don't like it... It doesn't taste as good as a Pineapple Lump."

A few chews later though, she decided, "I don't hate it as much as when I first put it in my mouth."

Second test team: Nathan Meek, Cameo Turner

These two were tough critics from the outset. While Meek says he's more of a Pineapple Lumps guy, he doesn't enjoy Perky Nanas.

And Turner doesn't like either - but loves chocolate.

Meek described the hybrid as "a mouthful of flavour," but not in a good way, judging by his expression.

Both noted more banana flavours than pineapple and Turner decided she probably wouldn't be recommending them to a friend.

The original Pineapple Lumps (left) are a bit of a Kiwi icon. Photo / NZ Herald

Third test team: Richard Dale, Cameron Pitney

Dale was the most enthusiastic about the new creation: "First thing, the chew is fantastic!

"Often with Pineapple Lumps you have to put them in the fridge to get them chewy, whereas this has got just the right amount of resistance."

Dale rated it highly: "It is delicious and it keeps its flavour. I'm liking it."

Pitney, an avid banana fan, even knew the origins of Perky Nana's flavouring - apparently it's based on a now extinct variety of banana.

Like Dale, it took a few chews for Pitney to get to the pineapple flavours.

The verdict

Overall, though most taste testers were apprehensive, the common verdict was that the initial strong banana flavour transitioned into that same old Pineapple Lump goodness Kiwis know and love.

• Where can you get yours? Cadbury Perky Nana Lumps will be available for a limited time from 1 July in supermarkets and dairies nationwide.