Prince William has been inundated with well wishes from Royal family and fans amid celebrating his 37th birthday today.

The Kensington Palace shared a very happy photo of The Duke of Cambridge to their Instagram earlier today to thank fans for their "lovely wishes".

However, royal fans were quick to notice the "formal" message that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left on the post, The Sun reports.

The @sussexroyal account simply commented: "Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!"

Where are the emojis?

Earlier in the year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent out kind wishes on Prince Louis' first birthday - signing off the message with "lots of love" and, of course, emojis.

On Prince Philips 98th birthday, Meghan and Harry lovingly referred to The Duke of Edinburgh as "grandpa" to wish him a very happy day.

The birthday wishes from Harry and Meghan that caused some royal fans to ask, "Why so formal?" Photo / Twitter

One fan addressed the comments to Harry: "It's your own brother, why the need to be so formal?"

Another replied: "Wouldn't wishing your brother [a happy birthday sound] more gentle? This reads like there is hostility."

Rumours of a split between the two couples have been circulating since Meghan and Harry moved into their new Frogmore Cottage home earlier this year.