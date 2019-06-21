A recent poll conducted in the US has found that a large number of young Americans do not use any deodorant or antiperspirant.

The poll, conducted by YouGov, found that about 40 per cent of people between the ages of 18 and 24 have not used deodorant at all in the past month.

For people aged between 25 and 34 years old, the number drops to 31 per cent.

A total of 48 per cent of those aged 18 to 24 also said they have not purchased deodorant in the past year.

"It's not that Millennials and Gen Zers lack personal hygiene habits. They're close to overall population percentages when it comes to washing their hair every day, for example," the YouGov release said.

A lot of younger people are shifting to more natural products, in particular aluminium-free deodorants, which could explain the numbers.

YouGov, which conducted the poll, says this could be good news for natural-product manufacturers.

Justin Bieber has recently announced the launch of a new line of cruelty-free and plant-based deodorants called Here+Now.