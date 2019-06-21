A test, created to see how well people can fill in a missing piece from an artwork, has less than a 1 per cent pass rate, according to research.

Buzz Bingo tested 2000 people to find out which demographics perform best and found that less than 1 per cent of people were able to score 100 per cent overall.

With 10 mind-bending puzzles, they found that those with a creative background had a better eye for detail.

The test consists of 10 photographs each with a part of the image missing.

They are then asked to select the puzzle piece which completes the photo within the time limit.

Buzz Bingo found the most common score was 4 out of 10 correct answers, with 37.4 per cent of participants getting this result. Less than 1 per cent guessed the correct missing puzzle piece to every picture.

• 0 correct answers: 9.5% of respondents got this score

• 1 correct answer: 9.1%

• 2 correct answers: 16.8%

• 3 correct answers: 27%

• 4 correct answers: 37.4%

• 5 correct answers: 36.2%

• 6 correct answers: 31.3%

• 7 correct answers: 17.9%

• 8 correct answers: 10.6%

• 9 correct answers: 2.8%

• 10 correct answers: 0.6%

They also found that participants who said they had previously worked in a creative role, or studied a creative subject, performed better in the test.

23.2 per cent of creatives got 7 or more correct answers, compared with 15 per cent of non-creatives.

Their results showed that women solved the puzzle better than men with 45 per cent of women identifying the correct picture, with men closely behind at 44 per cent.

Also, Generation Z guessed the most missing puzzle pieces correctly.

• On average, 18-25 year olds selected the correct missing puzzle piece in 52.6% of pictures

• 26-30 year olds in 47.2%

• 31-35 year olds in 47.8%

• Over 65s selected just 34.9%

Buzz Bingo said that those who regularly partook in brain training exercises, such as Sudoku or crosswords, had a higher score.

They found that participants who answered "regularly" correctly completed 45.1 per cent of the puzzles, compared to those who selected 'never' at 38.5 per cent.

A study by Dr Susanne Jäggi at the University of Michigan found that adults could boost their IQ by 4 points by spending 25 minutes a day playing puzzles.