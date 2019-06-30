When it comes to cancer, the experts agree, there's really no "safe" level of alcohol, writes Niki Bezzant.

When I speak to corporate groups about healthy eating, I always say I'm not going to tell them what not to eat. That's because it feels more important (and fun) to talk about adding good things in than banning 'bad' foods, which is what diets always do. But there's one thing I always talk about the benefits of reducing, and it always signals a slightly uncomfortable shifting in the seats. It's a slide about alcohol.

There's not really a positive way to