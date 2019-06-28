Treasure trove of fresh finds and almost-rotting vegetables, Avondale Markets are key to understanding the city of Auckland.


As I lock up my bike, a man in a tea-cosy hat is gamely but recognisably playing 'Don't Cry for Me Argentina' on a clarinet. He's only metres away from the bustling entry lane of Avondale Markets, but in a world of his own. When a passer-by drops him a coin, it almost seems like an intrusion.

Saturday's filthy weather has abated overnight, but there are still some big puddles out in the car park. It's been a nice ride, though. It

Related articles: