TV surgeon Dr Richard Babor has researched cancer prevention and is packing all those pearls of wisdom he has discovered into his new TVNZ show How Not To Get Cancer. He talks to Jamie Morton

Here's a scary number.

Every day, an average 60 Kiwis – that's enough to fill a coach or a restaurant – hear a word they never wanted to come out of their doctor's lips.

Here's an even scarier number: more than a third of those 60 people potentially could have avoided cancer.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dr Richard Babor, a surgeon best known for his TVNZ series The Big

Related articles:

Ten tips to reduce your cancer risk