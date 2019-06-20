Two Auckland hospitality heavyweights are in a war of words after one slammed The Sugar Club at SkyCity in a Facebook post.

Owner of HeadQuarters at the Viaduct, Leo Molloy, took exception to news in the Herald's Be Well magazine that Peter Gordon's fine dining restaurant was launching a low carbon menu.

Molloy called Gordon's restaurant "god awful" and asked if there had "ever been a bigger wankers post in hospo".

He found a response in Luke Dallow, owner of weekend corner bar favourite Chapel Bar and Bistro in Ponsonby. Dallow called Molloy out "on behalf of operators both large and small, to ask for some calm and professionalism in your behaviour".

In an open letter to the Herald, which he also posted to Facebook, Dallow began by noting his respect for Molloy. But he went on to ask "why on earth do you continue to insult fellow industry establishments and operators who are doing their best, and succeeding, in providing Auckland with a vibrant and professional hospitality scene?"

Molloy retorted: "When you live in a city that demands a certain amount of wankerage (new word) if you are to make an impression you tend to develop a certain tolerance for posers and tossers, even those from Ponsonby and Grey Lynn.

"But surely this tripe from The Sugar Club exceeds all reasonable levels of 'self-pleasuring' and should come with an obligatory box of tissues."

While Dallow, who has run bars in Ponsonby and Freemans Bay for almost 20 years, applauded Molloy for "coming back from the ashes" he questioned why he "continues to insult fellow industry establishments and operators who are doing their best."

"Come on mate, pull it in... we're all brothers and sisters in the industry, let's work together.

"You're not better than Peter Gordon, you're just not..." he told Newshub.

Molloy, however, has stood by his comments about The Sugar Club.

"Everything I said about Sky City and The Sugar Club was fully true. Apart from Depot which I think is a fairly outstanding establishment, the rest of those Sky City strip restaurants are only there to sanitise the sordid underbelly of Sky City."

He has also announced he is planning on opening a Ponsonby location, so may soon be neighbours with Dallow.

"I'm looking for a Ponsonby site and you'll have more than your hands full when I come to your part of town," he wrote in a comment on Dallow's Facebook post.

Earlier this year Molloy caused a stir after describing rival restaurants as hangouts for "old white people", "girls with flappy lips" and "young mums in active wear with screaming babies".

Last year he branded a group of league fans "mongrel scum and vandals" and described league as a "bogan game" after fans damaged a photo wall.