The oldest person in Europe has died at the age of 116 after a long life of faith in God and avoiding alcohol.

The supercentenarian, Giuseppina Robucci, died early Tuesday morning at her home in the southeast of Italy.

She was the current second oldest person in the world, born on March 20, 1903.

Robucci became the third Italian in history to reach the age of 116 and 90 days. She is also number 17 in the world who have lived the longest lives.

Nonna Peppea, as she was known by locals, had five children, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

In previous interviews she credited her long life to her continuous faith in God, eating healthily and avoiding alcohol.

Alfonso D'Aloisio, the mayor of Poggio Imperiale, told Italian newspaper Il Messaggero "We are sorry, but at the same time honoured to have had her as a fellow citizen."

The great-grandmother was made an honorary mayor of her home town Poggio Imperiale in 2012.

Britain's oldest woman, Grace Jones, died last week, but unlike Robucci, the 112-year-old credited her long life to a daily drink of whiskey.