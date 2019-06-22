COMMENT:

It's just two months since I wrote about the last study on red meat, which found links between red meat and colorectal cancer.

Now comes more sobering news for lovers of big steaks.

We know from previous research that high intakes of red and processed meat are associated with disease risk. A new study published in the BMJ has looked at the effect of changes in red meat intake on what they call all-cause mortality – basically death from any cause.

In this study, increases in red and processed meat were found to be associated with a higher risk

