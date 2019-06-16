In an attempt to take down the pressure to "bounce back" after having a baby, an Australian mummy blogger has shared a candid photo of her tummy after childbirth.

"The Modern Mumma" Mel Watts took to Instagram to show off her stomach two years after having her fourth child.

"I get so angry and fired up when I see people writing about bouncing back post baby. You'll never ever ever be the same body or mind after you've had a baby," she wrote.

"We set so many up for failure because they feel like they need to bounce back, they need to get back to their pre baby selves. Sheesh I'd love my husband to bounce back post birth too, but he ain't and no one is telling him he should.

"With the right mindset you could love the person you are right now, and if someone's telling you differently - do you really need that?" asks Watts.

The mum of four was applauded for opening up about her body-image struggles.

"YES! WHY do we live in a society where it's some kind of achievement to have a baby and not look like you've ever had a baby??? Love love love this! You look beautiful," wrote one follower.

"There is so much unnecessary pressure to bounce back. There is no normal postpartum experience and everyone's journey looks so different."

A good dose of reality. I was going to say 'you're so brave', but that would go against what I feel this post is about," wrote another.

"It's not being brave, it's being true, accepting, comfortable and loving. Thank you."

Watts has previously been praised for her parenting tehcniques, including a strict contract for her son's cellphone.