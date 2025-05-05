She said photography and videography for the Matapouri wedding was $7000, the marquee was about $5000, catering was $5000 and drinks were on top of that. They also paid for family boat trips, dinners and ice skating around the event itself.

“We also had to order suits twice because we changed our mind on the colour, same with table settings… we made a few rookie errors.”

Susannah Reid, director of The Wedding Planner, said she had seen the average cost of a wedding increase over recent years.

She said in 2023, $58,800 was a typical budget across New Zealand.

“This was the first full year where weddings felt ‘normal’ again post-Covid. Couples leaned toward smaller, more intimate guest lists but didn’t hold back on personal touches, styling, and experiences.”

The next year, that increased to $63,600.

“With demand picking up, we saw modest price increases across key vendors. More couples began incorporating weekend-long celebrations or destination-style elements, which nudged budgets up,” Reid said.

This year, the average cost was more like $87,600.

“This year marks the biggest shift yet. Rising costs in the events industry and a clear preference for quality, convenience, and personalisation mean couples are investing more than ever in their big day. We’ve noticed that even DIY-minded couples are prioritising professional support to reduce stress and ensure smooth execution.

“Couples are more mindful now — they’re not just planning a party, they’re investing in a once-in-a-lifetime experience that reflects who they are. They want the day to feel effortless and elevated, which often means bringing in more professionals to make it happen.”

She said there had been a shift to celebrations over multiple days, including things such as a welcome dinner, recovery brunch or even pre-wedding cultural or traditional ceremonies.

“Most couples are now saving and planning well in advance — typically 18 to 24 months ahead of time, whereas pre-pandemic, it was common practice to plan your day within a 12-month time period. This longer lead time helps them budget more realistically and book their preferred venues and vendors without taking on debt.“

She said, in some cases, families were helping with the cost.

People who do not use wedding planners may be having cheaper celebrations.

Late last year, some in the wedding sector told RNZ that the economic downturn was having an impact on this wedding season, with fewer bookings and people looking for cheaper options.

Liz Koh, financial coach at Enrich Retirement, said it was not the cost of a wedding that was the issue, but the budget people gave themselves.

“It is possible to have a low-cost wedding. We need to bear in mind that people have different priorities and values. The key issue here is that money can only be spent once and there is an ‘opportunity cost’.

“Whatever you spend on a wedding is money that you will not have for other important goals. It’s really about understanding the consequences of the choices you make. If you spend $80,000 on a wedding, it may take you longer to save for a house or to be able to achieve other goals such as starting a family or travelling.

“If you have thought about this and still choose to spend $80,000 on a wedding, then it is not up to other people to judge. However, if you haven’t thought about the consequences, that is a poorly made financial decision which may lead to regret.”

Croasdale said the money she spent was worth it.

“We don’t come home [from Brisbane] often enough, so we wanted to make the most of it and have lots of memories for our kids, and the nanas.”

