Before Harry met Meghan, it seems the prince was infatuated by another American actress who also played a character named Rachel.

Canadian author Ian Halperin has claimed the now happily married father-of-one spotted Jennifer Aniston on the cover of GQ magazine and became "infatuated for years", reports The Sun.

It's claimed Aniston didn't entertain the prince's advances "because of the age difference". Photo / Getty Images

Revealed in a new book and documentary about Aniston, it's claimed the prince got a hold of the Friends star's phone number and would frequently text her.

According to Halperin, who is the author of the New York Times bestseller, Unmasked: The Final Years of Michael Jackson, "[Harry] told friends she was 'princess material'. He visited LA and was partying heavily with models there."

But despite securing the actress' number and sending her messages and emojis, Halperin says Aniston didn't entertain the prince's advances "because of the age difference".

The Sun reports while a spokesman for the actress denies any contact between the royal and the 50-year-old, Halperin says, "I stand by everything in the film and book."