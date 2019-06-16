Everyone has a secret.
One can only imagine the secrets that have been kept hidden over the years.
Twitter user Jessi decided to ask her followers to reveal the deepest, darkest secrets they learned about their families as adults.
Jess exchanged her own experience first and then the rest came flooding in.
But one man's epic tale surpassed them all.
He kicked things off by saying his granddad had been a professional boxer and he had kept the secret his whole life.
At first, no one could figure out the answer.
He was seriously good, why did he quit?
Until one day, the former professional boxer's brother came forward with the answers.
Finally.
The uncle revealed that a mob was pressuring his brother to lose.
Twitter users were completely aghast by the story.