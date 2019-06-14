Getting a "beauty sleep" is apparently a thing and there's a specific number of hours you should stay in bed for to look your best the following day.

If you want to avoid the rough look a bad night's sleep can give you - bloodshot eyes, bad skin - read on.

A study has revealed the optimum time to go to bed. Bed manufacturer Sealy UK, which conducted the study, found people who get an average of 9 hours and ten minutes of sleep a night reported the most improvements to their physical appearance.

These people reported clearer skin and brighter eyes, all because of a good night's sleep.

According to RSVPLive, the study also found the best time to go to bed is at 9:45pm, with a wake-up time of 6:55am.

According to sleep expert Neil Robinson, this makes a lot of sense:

"Many of us strive to look and feel good and spend a large amount of money trying to do so. However, we seem to forget that achieving a better night's sleep can positively impact our overall appearance," he said.

"With this in mind, it's important to consider the quality of sleep you are getting and doing everything possible to create an environment which makes quality sleep more likely."