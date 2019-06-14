A sign of the times?

Baby Caroline, who's only seven-months-old, always perks up whenever her mum calls her. The only issue is that she doesn't answer to Caroline - she thinks her name is Alexa.

Her parents own a voice-activated Amazon Echo device and use it a lot. They keep asking the device to do things for them and little Caroline has picked up on that.

In a shot clip shared by Good Morning America, Caroline can be seen looking at her book while her mum calls her by her real name.

Little 7-month-old Caroline's parents use their Amazon Echo so much she thinks "Alexa" is her name 😂 https://t.co/Pa0244CyII pic.twitter.com/kBAaerkjwC — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 6, 2019

As soon as her mum calls "Alexa", the baby turns to her.

The video has been viewed tens of thousand of times, and people have very mixed opinions about it.

While some find it cute and funny, others think it's sad the technology is so pervasive it is impacting on young kids like this.

"This is so sad. What has happened to people?" someone posted.

She is too cute. I think Caroline just changed her name. She likes Alexa much better, lol Too cute. — Nickie Rollins (@RollinsNickie) June 6, 2019

This is too cute!!! — T8♉️ (@MomLife2009) June 6, 2019

Wow this is sad, this means they never call this baby by her name! She should know her own name. It’s no using Alexa too much it’s they don’t talk to their kid. Sad times we live in — C Red (@Credtiger13) June 6, 2019