Are you sabotaging your sleep in your quest to improve it?

Many new tools are becoming available to monitor your sleep or help you achieve better sleep: wearable watches and bands; "nearable" devices that you can place on your bed or nightstand; and apps that work by monitoring biometric data, noise and movement. They can remind you to start winding down, or generate a report on your night's slumber.

But some sleep specialists caution that these apps and devices may provide inaccurate data and can even exacerbate symptoms of insomnia. Fiddling with your phone in bed, after all, is bad

As gadgets proliferate, so do concerns

Fitbit and other companies say the threat of anxiety is overblown

Falling asleep, the old-fashioned way