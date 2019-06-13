Parents who forked out nearly $200 for their kids to have a "magical" unicorn experience say they were ripped off, and that the event was a "total shambles".

Unicorn Dreams, a children's event company in the UK, promises to give children "memories" that last a lifetime," including unicorn rides, face painting, puppet shows and professional photo shoots.

But metro.co.uk reports one mother says her experience with the company was a "horrifying" disappointment of broken gazebos, dangerous attractions and a lack of security.

Unicorn Dreams takes its 'magical' experiences across the county. Photo / Unicorn Dreams.

Kim Gibson took her "unicorn obsessed" 4-year-old granddaughter Paige to the event, after paying $195 for a ticket.

She had been promised a theatre show, red carpet photoshoots, gift boxes, framed photos and certificates - none of which materialised.

"'Quite honestly the website led us to believe it would be a wonderful experience, however, all we were left with was disappointment and disbelief at the sheer lack of organisation," Gibson told metro.co.uk.

Horses are transformed into 'unicorns' for one-on-one experiences. Photo / Unicorn Dream.

'Wind was a problem but if it was organised properly they would have pegged the tents down securely which didn't happen until much later after the tent we were in blew off almost hitting us. We were instantly horrified to see the complete and utter shambles unfolding in front of us."

Event organiser Mr Rocket says that from the company's point of view "all the kids had a great time and the event was a success."

He did, however, acknowledge that the company didn't deliver on all their promises due to noise restrictions.

'We couldn't do a lot of the activities we had planned because they were worried about the noise."

Another grandmother, who wished to remain anonymous, told metro.co.uk the event was "shocking".

She said Rocket kept giving her "loads of excuses" and promised to give her granddaughter free gifts and experiences to make up for it - but that it never eventuated.

"We were told we would be given a picnic to make up for all the mucking about. We got a mat thrown on the floor and a fluffy unicorn, no food whatsoever."

The grandmother said her granddaughter was starving, and burst into tears because there was no food provided.

"'I could have done better in my back garden. It was awful."

According to Gibson, the event was also not secured so anyone could walk in without a ticket.

"It was a total free for all inside. There were broken gazebos and items strewn randomly about the place with no organisation.

"The website gives the impression it would be behind a closed area, but it was just a metal fence. I paid £100 for everyone else to have a look at the so-called unicorns."