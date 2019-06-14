Two of New Zealand's biggest names in food and business have joined forces to bring Kiwis a taste of Northern Italy.

Top chef Ben Bayly and well-known jeweller and philanthropist Sir Michael Hill will soon open a new Italian inspired restaurant in Arrowtown.

Named Aosta - after the small Italian town Bayly once lived - the Central Otago restaurant promises hearty dishes of ragu and braises, pasta, risotto and gnocchi and flavourings of saffron and truffle.

"I'm really excited because I've had my eye on this part of the world and I think being here is going to make me

