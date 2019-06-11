A bride-to-be has been jailed for smashing her maid-of-honour's skull after finding out she had slept with her husband-to-be.

On discovering the cheating, Helen Hoaken from Exeter, in the UK, reportedly grabbed best friend Carol Clarkson by the hair and threw her to the ground so violently her head hit the footpath, reports The Sun.

Clarkson suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding and spent five days in hospital.

Hoaken became enraged when she found out her best friend had cheated with her partner. Photo / Facebook.

The bride-to-be admitted to causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for 10 months.

"Miss Clarkson was going to be the maid of honour at your proposed wedding. It became apparent to you there had been some form of sexual infidelity between her and your husband-to-be," Judge Timothy Rose told Hoaken at her trial.

"You took hold of her hair with quite some violence and hurled her to the floor in a quite shocking way. CCTV footage showed the shocking nature of what you did. She could have suffered far more serious consequences."

Hoaken admitted to being "eight out of 10 on a scale of drunkenness," when she carried her bridesmaid but says she "did not intend to cause any injury of the sort that she did."

Her wedding has understandably been postponed indefinitely.