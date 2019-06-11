A London ATM has malfunctioned, spewing out £20 notes through Bond Street station.

The Bitcoin Technologies machine reportedly glitched when a customer requested a large sum of money and it was unable to handle the order, reports metro.co.uk.

A customer, who was collecting the money, began to kick the cash that was firing out into a duffel bag.

A security guard spotted the overwhelmed customer, and guarded him while he collected his money so no one could steal any.

Advertisement

"Our customer was not particularly careful, although the ATM should be redesigned to cope better with small denominations used in the UK," Bitcoin Technologies CEO Adam Gramowski told the Sun.