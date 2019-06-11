• Warning: explicit content

What's "too long" for men isn't long enough for women, according to a study. Lee Suckling outlines why this is so concerning.

If you've ever had a "quickie" with your partner, you'll know there's often just one goal: orgasm for at least one of you.

When you're short on time, a quick trip to the bedroom can be lust-filled or perfunctory. Whether or not the sex is "good" is debatable and unique to the experience, which leads me to wonder, how long should mutually-satisfactory sex generally take?

Researchers try to tackle this question all the time.

