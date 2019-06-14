Breakthrough is based on a true story about a mother whose son was trapped underneath a frozen lake, was proclaimed dead by the paramedics and then, after his mum praying for him, came back to life. What did you know about this story?

I heard about the story when it was in the news almost four years ago. I generally don't like to watch the news because it's mostly depressing but I was like, 'What is this? This is incredible!'

I was reading that in 2017, you had a comparable incident in your life when you and your mum were

