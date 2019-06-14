What's left on the menu for the former My Kitchen Rules judge and top Auckland chef? He talks to Kim Knight

The most misunderstood saveloys in Auckland were home-made and stuffed with chicken mousse. A classic French chicken mousseline, to be precise.

"Went down like a bloody lead balloon," says Ben Bayly. "At The Grove, they'd be like 'oh my God, those saveloys are amazing'. Here, the parents are like 'WE WANT REAL SAVELOYS'."

The chef pounds the table and the cutlery jumps. "You'd feel their eyes burning into you . . ."

Learning, learning, learning.

