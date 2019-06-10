Vietnamese model Ngoc Trinh is at risk of a hefty fine because of a dress she wore to the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The 28-year old made a statement by wearing a sparkly semi-sheer outfit that left little to the imagination at the premiere for World War II epic A Hidden Life.

The top of the body-hugging dress was made from a sheer material while the bottom half was a beaded skirt with beyond thigh-high splits on each side.

People that saw the model were certainly staring. Photo / Getty Images

In her home country, authorities are considering issuing her a large fine as people have been penalised before for not covering up enough in public.

According to The Sun, Nguyen Ngoc Thien, Vietnam's Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism fumed that the head-turning outfit was "improper, offensive and has caused public outrage.

"She is not an artist that the ministry sent to the event. Her outfit was improper, offensive and has caused public outrage," Thien said at the National Assembly session in Hanoi, reports the Vietnam Express.

Trinh is now facing fines in Vietnam, her home country. Photo / Getty Images

The newspaper said people in Vietnam saw the backless, sleeveless, see-through outfit with slits up to her thighs as "sexually explicit", "weird" and "gross".

Trinh, hailed the "lingerie queen," is reportedly unapologetic for her outfit.

According to The Mirror, she told the Vietnam Express: "I've got a lot of praise for my outfit. I don't care if people criticise it because I felt pretty in the dress, which made a good impression on the Cannes red carpet.

"I cannot satisfy the whole world."