Hits and misses in suburbia, finds reviewer Kim Knight.

The Cav
68 College Hill, Freemans Bay
09 376 4230

WE SPENT: $325 for five.
WE THOUGHT: 13 - Good

You could have strapped an ankle with the short rib.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I left the ghastly, stretchy bit of intercostal muscle uneaten. Connective tissue is delicious, but this particular bit needed to spend longer connecting with an oven.

The Cav is a great pub. On the night we visited, however, it was not a great restaurant.
Across the table, an untouched taco. Was one of the oldest drinking establishments in Auckland also serving the city's oldest fish?

Related articles: