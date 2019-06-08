Office dress codes are difficult to stick to amid a blistering heat wave.

So when call centre worker Joey Barge was sent home from work to change into appropriate office wear, he had the perfect response.

The 20-year-old from Buckinghamshire reached out to the Twitter community with his first choice clothing.

If women can wear skirts/dresses at work can I wear smart shorts like so? pic.twitter.com/UD0AQ6ZCbP — joey barge (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

Barge then posted images of his attire upon changing and returning to work, as a protest of his company's "sexist" dress code.

Barge wrote: "I got sent home and told to change into appropriate clothing but it said females could wear dresses so hey ho!"

What looks better pic.twitter.com/aj7S4sPrtJ — joey barge (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

Twitter users united with him, with one user writing: "That's pathetic! If woman can wear skirts/dresses then men should be able to wear shorts."

Men should always be allowed to wear shorts like women can wear skirts and dresses... equality — Lewis Alexander Hunt (@LewisHunt82) June 20, 2017

In response to the protest, Joey's company appears to have modified its dress code, and now allows men to wear three quarter length shorts - only in the colors black, beige, or navy.