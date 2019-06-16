It's all about the gut this month. Actually, gut health has been a big trend in recent years. We're very interested, suddenly, in what's going on inside.

That's a good thing, but we'd do well to think about our guts even more seriously – especially if we feel like things are not quite right "down there".

Bowel cancer is one of our country's biggest killers. It's second only to lung cancer for the number of cancer-related deaths it causes. And the sad thing is that 75 per cent of all bowel cancer cases can be treated – and survived –

Related articles: