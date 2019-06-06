When it comes to travel, it's clear Prince Harry isn't too precious, based on the fact he was spotted on a commercial British Airways flight to Rome for the Sentebale Cup.

However, one thing he does request is that the hotels he stays at don't use an excess of unnecessary plastic according to his polo teammate Nacho Figueras.

His polo teammate explained to CBS news when speaking about their recent trip to the Italian capital: "He talked to a person [who worked at the hotel] and said, 'This morning I got my coffee and I saw that you have a plastic thing on the coffee. And then I also sent my shirt and I got my shirt in a big plastic bag.'"

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras playing in the Sentebale Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Then, according to Figueras, Prince Harry asked for no plastic to be used the next time.

"So that's this guy, okay," he said. "I don't like to talk about that at all, that's who he is. That's who they are. No plastic."

The Argentinian teammate also shared his thoughts on how the media represent the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, explaining: "The headlines and the narrative is about them, you know, not getting along with so and so or not doing this or not doing that, is the baby sleeping or not sleeping. How about this guy, both of them, wake up every morning and all they think about is helping children."

It isn't surprising Harry makes this request, being environmentally-savvy runs in the royal family - his father, Prince Charles has vocalised his worries about climate change and so has his wife, Meghan Markle.