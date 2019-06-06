A Perth motorcyclist is lucky to be alive after a horrific accident sent a two-metre branch piercing through his body.

Sean Foster was riding along at about 80km/h when he became blinded by the sun and was unable to see the tree branch up ahead.

Unable to see, Foster felt something skewer his body before he was flung off his bike.

Not sure of what happened, Foster reached for his torso to feel the extent of the damage before realising a two-metre tree branch had impaled him.

"I knew there was something wrong because I could feel it, and then I grabbed it and felt around the back ... and felt it going right through," Foster told 7NEWS.

"It was scary, not really knowing how bad it was."

There was a metre of wood sticking out each side of his body. Panic set in before help arrived two hours later.

Despite medics arriving, Foster's ordeal wasn't over as he couldn't fit into the ambulance thanks to the 2m branch sticking through his body.

Authorities had to saw the branch down before airlifting him to hospital.

By the time Foster went into surgery, the branch had been lodged in his body for eight hours.

LUCKY ESCAPE:

The 27-year-old is counting his blessings after finding out the tree branch missed vital organs by inches.

Trauma surgeon Dr Sana Nasim told 7NEWS that Foster was lucky the branch only went through muscle and skin.

"Just a few inches to the side and it would have been through one of his major organs."

Despite the near-miss, Foster said he will be back on his bike once he is fully recovered.

"You kind of expect the worst when you've got a stick hanging out of you, so everything after that was a bit of a win."