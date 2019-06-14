The soup is an onsen for the soul, says reviewer Kim Knight.

Udon Works
633 Dominion Rd
09 623 0336

WE THOUGHT: 15.5 - good
WE SPENT: $76.20 for two

In Japan, soup is serious business - even the stuff you are (maybe) not supposed to drink.

I say "maybe" because despite hours of reading, I'm no closer to untangling the should-you-or-shouldn't you question of whether to swallow ramen broth.

Some people say yes, because it's the heart of the meal and in its consumption you honour the chef. Others say no, because it's your own heart you should be worried about and

