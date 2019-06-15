Tony Tan is a Melbourne-based Malaysian-Chinese chef who often works in New Zealand. He confesses to three of the deadly sins.

GLUTTONY
As a chef, you are working with food all the time. Do you consider yourself gluttonous?
If you are going to be a chef, you are presenting yourself on a plate. I am very gluttonous because I have this wonderful thing that I love -- that beautiful piece of meat or that beautiful piece of fish, that fantastic vegetable that just came into season -- and I want to turn this primary produce into something that everyone would

Related articles: